7-year-old opens her own flower shop, hoping to help others

Arabella started two years ago with a modest flower stand, donating all the money she made to charity. This year, she's upping her game with a full shop.

OLD TOWN, Maine — When a kid sets their mind on an idea, it's often difficult to change it.

7-year-old Arabella asked her parents two years ago to convert their garage into a flower shop, but she says her dad said, "No."

Instead, Arabella started a flower stand on their front lawn.

The first year, she donated all the money she made to "Ending Hunger in Maine." The second year, it all went completely to the Maine Parkinson’s Society.

This year, she has opened her own business in a store front in Old Town with help from her mom and dad.

Arabella says 25 percent of each stem sold will go toward the Northern Light NICU, but for her, it's about more than donating money — it's about making people smile.

“When she sells flowers by the side of the road, she’ll stand by the road and wave to everybody,” Arabella's mother, Jess Francis, said.

“With a flower!” Arabella added.

“With a flower in her hand," her mother continued. "She has said, ‘Even if they don’t stop to get a flower, I still made somebody smile today.’ I think that is what it’s all about isn’t it?” Jess said, smiling at Arabella.

Arabella and her parents are planning a grand opening celebration for Saturday, July 9, at their store, A Touch of Grace, in Old Town. The store is located on Main Street and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.