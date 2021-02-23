7-year-old girl dies in Lincoln fire

Lincoln fire officials say a child died after being trapped in a fire-filled room Monday night.

LINCOLN, Maine — A 7-year-old Lincoln girl has died after being trapped in a room filled with flames Monday night.

Lincoln Fire Department Capt. Kenneth Goslin said his crew arrived at the house less than five minutes after the call came into the firehouse. The fire was already raging, throwing flames at least 30 feet into the air, according to Goslin.

Goslin said firefighters knew the family, so they knew the girl was possibly still in the home on the first floor.

"My guys put lines down and were able to get the fire knocked down to a point one could go into the room," said Goslin.

"One guy went in and found the girl; unfortunately, there was nothing we could do," said Goslin.

"Toughest part is that we know these people. That adds stress. We know that even if we do everything right, we still don't win."

Six other people in the home were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to Goslin.

Goslin said he knows the community will rally around the family.

Goslin said he expects the Maine Fire Marshal to be at the home today to determine the cause of the fire.