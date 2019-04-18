PORTLAND, Maine — A seven vehicle accident in Portland has closed Commercial Street between Silver and Pearl Streets, according to the Portland Police Department.

Police say the driver at fault was ejected in the crash. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both parked and occupied vehicles were hit in the accident. No one was seriously injured.

Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

The road remains closed, as official conduct further investigation and remove the vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.