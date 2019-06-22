RANDOLPH, N.H. —

Seven people are dead and three others are injured after a crash involving motorcycles on Route 2 in Randolph Friday evening.

N.H. State Police said they responded to the report of the accident in Coos County just east of Valley Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2016 Dodge 2500 was traveling west on Route 2 when it collided with a group of motorcycles traveling east.

As a result of the crash, seven people were killed. Two other people were taken to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and one person was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

In a press conference around 10:30 p.m., police said Route 2 will be closed for "the foreseeable future". A press release detailed that timeline, saying Route 2 is still closed to all traffic just east of Valley Road and will be closed for several more hours while officials document the scene.

N.H. State Police Collision, Analysis, and Reconstruction Unit and the Coos County Attorney are investigating. Police said they are also speaking to a lot of witnesses.

Police said they are still trying to confirm the identities of victims. That information will be release once next of kin are notified.

"It's a significant incident. It's tragic for those who were involved, and it's tragic for their families," said the officer leading the press conference. "We're doing our job tonight. We're doing our work, and our thoughts are with the people who are affected by this."