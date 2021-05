As of 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, the Boston Fire Department said the rear porches have collapsed and all companies are working to contain the blaze.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Fire Department is on the scene of a 7-alarm fire on Fayston Street in Dorchester.

Multiple three-family houses are on fire, according to the Boston Fire Department.

We have multiple 3 family houses on fire on Fayston St in Dorchester. Heavy fire in the rear of the buildings a 5th alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/ghHkw3u944 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021

The rear porches have collapsed , all companies are working to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/j0p2sjNL4q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021

There was no immediate word on injuries, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's media partners at NECN.

Commissioner John Dempsey has ordered a 7th alarm as companies continue to battle the fire pic.twitter.com/81eAP3SzTU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021