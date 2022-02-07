6th annual Wicked Muddy Mainer held in Orrington

Mainers had the chance to take on the 4.5-mile, 24 obstacle running race in Penobscot County Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORRINGTON, Maine — More than 1,000 Mainers in Penobscot County got down and dirty Saturday morning in Orrington. The rainy and wet weather in the eastern part of the state came in clutch for all of the people participating in the sixth annual Wicked Muddy Mainer.

The 4.5-mile, 24 obstacle running race was designed by Dan Thornton, owner of Thornton Family Campground where the race is held every year.

"I woke up at 4 a.m. to a downpour and I just thought somebody was looking over my shoulder because it was wicked dusty here," Thornton said.

The race is open to anyone 13 years old or older who is up for the challenge.

"We try to add in a little bit of everything for balance, strength, endurance, and then just have some fun stuff like the upside-down goggles and just try to throw weird stuff at people," Thornton said.

The main attraction of the course is the 67-foot-long water slide, where participants take a plunge into a large mud-filled puddle.

"Sitting at the top looking down at that is pretty scary," Thornton said.

"I challenged myself and went down the big slide and zip line which I had never done before so I met my bucket list," Tamera Murphy, a participant, said.

Thornton said this year the race wasn't timed. He said he mostly just wanted to make sure people were enjoying the experience.

"You feel like a little kid like you're out playing and you get muddy and you have to like climb over stuff and you just go and have fun," Christa Brey, another participant, said.