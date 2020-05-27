YORK, Maine — The York Police Department says a 67-year-old Eliot man died Wednesday after his kayak overturned in rough seas. Police are ruling his death as an accidental drowning.

York police and the York Fire Department Water Rescue Team were called to the scene of the drowning offshore from Raynes Neck Road on Saturday, May 23 around 4 p.m.

Police say that upon arrival, they found that the man had been pulled from the water and CPR was being performed, but the man drowned before being pulled from the water.

Police have identified him as Thomas Ingle of Eliot.

Ingle's kayak was overturned in rough seas and was unable to get to shore.

The area of Raynes Neck Road in York.

