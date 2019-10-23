PITTSFIELD, Maine — Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pittsfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, MDEA agents, and Pittsfield Police executed a drug search warrant at the residence of Peter Bragg, Angela Orcutt and John Gray on F Street in the Carriage Estates Mobile Home in Pittsfield just before 1 p.m., Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

Lancaster said agents seized 65 grams of heroin, various pills, suboxone strips, a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu car, drug-related paraphernalia and more than $6,000 in cash. The heroin has an approximate street value of $13,000, according to Lancaster.

Peter Bragg, 52, of Pittsfield, was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Bragg has prior felony-level drug trafficking convictions, Lancaster said and his bail has been set at $10,000 cash.

Angela Orcutt, 49, of Pittsfield was charged with drug possession but was not arrested.

Both Bragg and Orcutt will have their initial court appearance in December in Skowhegan.

Lancaster said more charges may be forthcoming once the case has been reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

RELATED: Skowhegan man charged in $11K fentanyl bust

RELATED: 3 arrested after officials seize $30,000 of drugs in Fairfield