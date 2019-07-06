WISCASSET, Maine — A man has died after a crash on Route One in Wiscasset Thursday evening.

The Wiscasset Police Department confirmed that George Christopher, 62, of Alna was killed in the accident, which took place around 6:40 p.m. on June 6 near Norm's Used Cars.

Police say Dylan Young, 48, of Wiscasset was turning onto Old Ferry Road in his pick-up truck when it hit Christopher, who was riding his motorcycle.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash, which is still under investigation.

