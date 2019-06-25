MILLINOCKET, Maine — A man from Utah was rescued from Mt. Katahdin by helicopter early Monday morning after falling on a trail over the weekend.

The 61-year-old got hurt Saturday afternoon on Cathedral trail after falling 10-15 feet. He and his hiking companion spent the night on the tableland Saturday, according to Baxter State Park Director Eben Sypitkowski.

A fellow hiker sent word out about help for the pair the next morning around 10:30 a.m. Sypitkowski says a Baxter Park ranger and volunteers with Mahoosuc Search and Research engaged with the party Sunday afternoon.

The rescue crew hiked the pair down part of Hamlin Ridge Trail, but they were forced to spend Sunday night there because of slow progress.

The Maine Forest Service sent a helicopter to the scene for rescue earlier the morning of June 24, according to Sypitkowski. They brought the injured man a short way to Caribou Pit at the southern end of the park where a medic from the Old Town Fire Department helped with dehydration.

MFS then flew the patient to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

"This mountain is as rugged as any," said Sypitkowski. "Do not underestimate the mountain, and do not overestimate your own skill and preparedness."

Sypitkowski thanked the park and campground rangers, search and rescue team, MFS pilot and rangers, and Old Town Fire for their coordination in a successful rescue.