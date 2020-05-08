60-year-old woman dies after tree falls on her apartment building in North Conway

The woman’s identity is being withheld at this time until all family members can be properly notified.

CONWAY, N.H. — A 60-year-old North Conway resident died Tuesday night after a tree fell through her apartment building.

The Conway Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from a woman at 655 Kearsarge Road in North Conway around 7:15 p.m. reporting that a tree had fallen on her apartment building.

The woman reported that she was trapped inside her basement apartment of a three-apartment building. Rescue personnel arrived and were able to safely extricate the woman from the apartment but learned that a second woman was in the second-floor apartment at the time the tree fell on the building.

#BREAKING Police confirm that a 60 year old woman was killed when a tree came crashing into this North Conway home on Kearsarge Rd last night. Rescue personnel were able to save one other resident in the home who was trapped in the basement @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/nDSNHQcB8o — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 5, 2020

The second woman, identified as the 60-year-old resident of the apartment, was found dead inside her apartment.

Officers and rescue personnel remained on scene for about two hours investigating the incident.

As the sun comes up, we’re getting a better look at the damage to a home on Kearsarge Rd in North Conway, NH. We’re live from the scene with the latest, and more on outages across Maine @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/M745h1LOPl — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 5, 2020

According to police, the Conway Dispatch Center received over 25 calls for trees and powerlines down between 7:15 pm and 10:00 pm last night as strong storms passed through the Conway area.