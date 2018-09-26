SMITHFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 60-year-old man from Oakland died after his pickup truck rolled several times on Tuesday evening and police are trying to determine what caused the fatal crash.

James Vintinner was driving north on East Pond Sept. 25, when he apparently veered off the road, hit a utility pole and then rolled several times. His pickup truck landed on the roof.

Vintinner was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene according to police.

Police are still investigating the crash.

