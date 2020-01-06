ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — A 6-year-old boy drowned on Saturday in the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford, NH.

Around 2 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol received a call reporting a missing child who had been wading with an adult near the boat launch in Rollinsford.

Shoreline and water searches were performed as multiple agencies responded.

Around 4:45, the boy was located. He was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld. Anyone who has further information related to, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Lt. Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113 or by email at Crystal.McLain@dos.nh.gov .

RELATED: 67-year-old dies after kayak overturns in rough seas, York Police say

RELATED: UPDATE: Game Wardens recover body of missing fisherman in Estes Lake

RELATED: Mass. man dies by drowning at York beach