RUMFORD, Maine — A 6-year-old boy was hit by a school bus Wednesday in Rumford after falling off his bicycle and into the road and died.

In a release to parents, RSU 10 school officials said the first-grader died as a result of the incident involving the bus.

"This afternoon a first grader at Rumford Elementary School was in an accident involving one of our busses. Tragically, the student has passed away," the statement read. "Our entire RSU #10 community is grieving this loss."

RSU 10 said it would have counselors available at its Mountain Valley Schools on Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," the district said. "This tragedy is far reaching throughout our communities."

Police said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. along Waldo Street, which is less than two blocks from a nearby elementary school.

According to police and witnesses, the boy was riding his bicycle and came off from the sidewalk into the intersection of Waldo Street and Essex Avenue.

A memorial in Rumford

NEWS CENTER Maine

Police said when he attempted to brake, he and the bicycle fell into the road.

Simultaneously, an RSU 10 school bus traveling north on Waldo Street turned onto Essex Avenue, where police said one of its rear tires struck the boy.

Police said the child's mother was immediately on the scene. Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Rumford resident Carol Pyatt says her grandson was one of the four on that school bus.

"[My grandson] didn't know whether to cry or what to do. He was just devastated with the whole thing," she said. "[He and the victim] spent sleepovers together, went to the park together, had dinners together. And now, [my grandson] feels like the world just ended."

A memorial was erected in the vicinity of the incident, which included a sign that read, "In Loving Memory of Jace Holt."

"All of the kids know each other," said Sunnie, a Rumford resident. "They all play with each other. They all go to Rumford elementary, the little ones."

Neighbors say a lot of kids play in the street because of the lack of yard space by surrounding homes.

They hope this tragedy serves as a somber reminder to slow down and pay attention.

"It's summertime -- the kids are out, they finally get used to their bikes that they just got for Christmas and things like that. It's outside stuff. And I just feel like people need to be more cautious," Sunnie said.

Maine State Police are assisting Rumford in investigating the crash.

RSU 10's statement said the district was fully cooperating with the investigation.