OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Six Maine men have been arrested for soliciting a prostitute, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The following individuals were taken to the Oxford County Jail where they were processed and later released on bail:

  • Jared Jordan, 22, of Raymond
  • Peter Callahan, 36, of Augusta
  • Tony Foglia, 39, of Saco
  • Daniel Rennie, 41, of Waterford
  • Dennis Fournier, 59, of Oxford
  • Scott Delano, 54, of Friendship

Soliciting a prostitute is a class E crime.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office conducted this prostitution sting operation in Oxford County with the following departments:

  • Oxford Police Department
  • Rumford Police Department
  • Lisbon Police Department
  • Auburn Police Department
  • Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office
  • Maine State Police
  • Maine Department of Corrections
  • FBI Human Trafficking Task Force
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • District Attorney’s Office