OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Six Maine men have been arrested for soliciting a prostitute, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
The following individuals were taken to the Oxford County Jail where they were processed and later released on bail:
- Jared Jordan, 22, of Raymond
- Peter Callahan, 36, of Augusta
- Tony Foglia, 39, of Saco
- Daniel Rennie, 41, of Waterford
- Dennis Fournier, 59, of Oxford
- Scott Delano, 54, of Friendship
Soliciting a prostitute is a class E crime.
The Oxford County Sheriff's Office conducted this prostitution sting operation in Oxford County with the following departments:
- Oxford Police Department
- Rumford Police Department
- Lisbon Police Department
- Auburn Police Department
- Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office
- Maine State Police
- Maine Department of Corrections
- FBI Human Trafficking Task Force
- Department of Homeland Security
- District Attorney’s Office