OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Six Maine men have been arrested for soliciting a prostitute, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

The following individuals were taken to the Oxford County Jail where they were processed and later released on bail:

Jared Jordan, 22, of Raymond

Peter Callahan, 36, of Augusta

Tony Foglia, 39, of Saco

Daniel Rennie, 41, of Waterford

Dennis Fournier, 59, of Oxford

Scott Delano, 54, of Friendship

Soliciting a prostitute is a class E crime.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office conducted this prostitution sting operation in Oxford County with the following departments: