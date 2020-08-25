59-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in Conway, NH

The accident remains under investigation but speed and driver impairment and/or distraction do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

CONWAY, N.H. — A 59-year-old Conway man died Monday after being struck by an SUV near the intersection of East Main Street and Odell Hill Road.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman from Florida, did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

When officers from the Conway Police Department arrived at the scene around 10:30 Monday night, they said they observed the victim's body lying in the eastbound breakdown lane.

The Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to investigate the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck in the eastbound travel lane of East Main Street, a short distance east of the intersection of Odell Hill Road.

According to police, it appears that the driver of the SUV attempted to avoid the collision by swerving into the opposite lane of travel but was unable to avoid the man who was in her lane of travel.

The man's bicycle was found on the opposite side of the roadway in the breakdown lane of the westbound lane. Police said the bicycle was not involved in the crash.

The portion of East Main Street where the crash happened is not serviced by street lights and it was raining with low level fog in the area, according to police.

Immediately following the crash, the portion of East Main Street was shut down for approximately 3 hours to allow the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team to document the scene. The road was re-opened at approximately 1:40 am.

The accident remains under investigation but speed and driver impairment and/or distraction do not appear to be a factor in the crash.