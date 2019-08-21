SOLON, Maine —

As many as 56 of the 100-plus animals seized last month from a property in Solon could soon be up for adoption, some as early as this week.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said Wednesday that it had 55 dogs and one cat from the seizure in its care, and that it had received authorization to being the process of making them available for adoption.

NECN/NBC Boston's Dustin Wlodkowski was first to report the development Tuesday night after speaking with ARLGP's community engagement director.

ARLGP said the animals' medical needs are "substantial." Ranging in age from newborn to senior, many arrived with urgent issues, including one in need of a $1,200 orthopedic surgery, another with a heart condition and two dogs who just gave birth to large litters, one via emergency cesarean section.

Most of the dogs are rough collies, a long-coated dog breed, NECN reports.

Others arrived with conjunctivitis, intestinal viruses, dental extractions and anemia, the shelter said, as well as serious grooming needs.

ARLGP said that each of the 56 animals, if not already, is set to be spayed or neutered and receive standard vaccinations and treatments.

The group of animals seized in Solon also included chickens and horses.

NECN reports, citing the state's Animal Welfare director, Liam Hughes, that Donna Noyes is the woman who owned the animals. Hughes told NECN that the state is retaining 114 of the animals, and that Noyes will be allowed to keep six animals after they have been spayed and neutered.

"Noyes still faces animal cruelty charges," Hughes told NECN. "The next court date is Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. in Skowhegan. She has surrendered her breeding kennel licenses and is no longer allowed to breed animals in the state of Maine."

Hughes said 29 or so of the animals remain at an emergency shelter in a Maine Department of Transportation building in Dixfield.

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

Donations are being sought to offset the "extensive" cost of care for the animals, many of which are expected be there for at least two more months.

NECN reports that 150 volunteers have cared for the 114 animals, some using sick time or vacation time to provide that care.

"We ask you to consider making a donation … so that we can continue to provide the highest level of veterinary care and support that these animals deserve," the shelter wrote Wednesday on its Facebook.

Availability for some of the animals was anticipated to begin this week. An official told NECN on Tuesday that could be this Thursday or Friday. The shelter said those interested can check arlgp.org/dogs to stay updated.

Anyone wishing to donate can find more information at arlgp.org.