YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hundreds of people enjoyed food, events and live music at the 53rd annual Clam Festival in Yarmouth.

It's a three-day event that happens every third Friday in July to promote the community and provides opportunities for Yarmouth-based non-profit organizations to raise funds in support of their missions.

One of the highlights of Saturday's event is the clam shucking contest. Separated into three categories (celebrity, professional, and amateur) people of all ages can compete to see who can shuck the most clams.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Rob Nesbitt competed in the celebrity category against other local news stations and radio personalities and placed 2nd.

This year was a first for Kristan Bermeulen, and she was amazed to see how well people could shuck clams.

"It's crazy, they shucked those clams so fast it's ridiculous! I've shucked oysters before I can only imagine shucking a clam."

The clam festival runs through Sunday, July 22nd. For more information on upcoming events, you can visit their website here.

