52-year-old New Hampshire man hit and killed by Amtrak train in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A New Hampshire man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Old Orchard Beach late Saturday night.

William Grizzaffi, 52, of Lebanon, NH was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Orchard Beach Police and Fire/Rescue units were dispatched to the area of the railroad crossing located on Walnut Street just before midnight. Responding units said they immediately determined the man had been struck by an Amtrak train traveling north towards Scarborough.

Amtrak and Pan Am Railroad police were also notified and responded to the scene to investigate.

According to the Old Orchard Beach Police Department, further investigation indicates that Grizzaffi was walking with his wife and a friend from the downtown area towards a local motel on East Grand Avenue prior to the incident. Police said Grizzaffi reportedly stopped on the railroad tracks as the train was approaching, and that he was reportedly struck by the train as he began to walk from the tracks.

There were no other subjects reported to have been injured during the incident, according to police.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, according to police. The incident does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Police said the signal devices located at the Walnut crossing appeared to have been functioning when the incident occurred.