$50 million in federal relief headed for Maine state parks

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Janet Mills said all 48 parks and historic sites can use the money for infrastructure improvements.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, Maine — 3.3 million people visited Maine State Parks in 2021, continuing an explosion of visitors during the pandemic.

New funding from the American Rescue Plan will soon help maintain and improve them for decades to come.

Governor Janet Mills, D-Maine, announced $50 million in federal money will be immediately available to help all 48 parks and historic sites with projects like rebuilding roads and trail systems, and making areas more accessible to people with disabilities.

"We’re gonna make them more accessible and more enjoyable for all Maine people and all Maine visitors," Mills said.

Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said some projects were long overdue.

"We’re now equipped to tackle maintenance and infrastructure projects that have been deferred, for decades in some cases," Beal said.

Mills, Beal, and other members of the administration met at an open-air structure in Camden Hills State Park. Charlene "Sunshine" Hood directs the park, and is eager to use some of that money to renovate a recently donated cabin.

She smiled as she gave us a tour, pointing out rooms where she intends to have touch-screens where visitors can learn about invasive and native plant species; and a time line wrapping around the building, marking historic dates at the park.

She spoke about the families who visit now, and how their experiences could be made better with these improvements.

“I got my junior ranger patch! I’m doing stargazing! I’m doing all these things,” Hood impersonated a young visitor. "And you have no idea you’re learning. It’s a whole educational thing, and then you pass it on. Or, your children that have come here, they remember that."

Up a winding, potholed road -- marked for improvement, Hood assured -- a group of park leaders took us to a World War II tower. They intend to make the path reachable by those living with disabilities.

"Being able to do something yourself is so much more fulfilling than having someone else do it for you," said Matt Hamilton, head of the parks bureau's northern region.

The bureau is also scrambling to find lifeguards amid a shortage. Parks Director Andy Cutco told us at the announcement that training cancellations due to COVID have decreased the qualified candidate pool.

When we asked if he would consider wage increases to entice more applicants, he said any measure is on the table.