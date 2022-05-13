Child, 5, reportedly run over by vehicle in Westbrook

The child, who was crouched down playing with chalk, is expected to be OK.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 5-year-old child was reportedly run over by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Westbrook.

Westbrook police and fire crews and responded to a call about an incident on Day Street, according to a Facebook post shared Friday by the Westbrook Police Department.

Officer Nate Mandeville was the first to arrive at the scene and is credited with acting quickly to help jack up the vehicle enough so the father could pull the child out from underneath the vehicle, the post states.

"The child was obviously shaken up by what happened but did not sustain major injury," according to the post.

After investigating the incident, Westbrook police determined this was an accident, and no charges will follow.

The child was reportedly crouched down playing with chalk and was not seen by the driver at the time.