BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Four people were attacked Friday by a possibly rabid fox in Brunswick. It's the latest in a string of similar incidents to hit southern coastal Maine.

Brunswick police were first alerted around 2:30 p.m. of a fox foaming at the mouth in the area of Sergeant Road. While a game warden responded, police got another report of a fox sighting near Moody Road.

According to Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz, the fox bit both a 5-year-old girl and her mother before being chased off. Cmdr. Waltz said the fox bit a second adult, scratched a third adult and also bit a dog and ate a chicken.

The fox was eventually cornered under a shed by an officer and warden and shot dead. Its carcass was sent to a Department of Health and Human Services lab for testing.

Police said everyone who encountered the fox was advised to get the recommended shots as a precaution while waiting for test results.

