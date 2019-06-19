TOPSHAM, Maine — A 5-year-old girl bitten in the face by a dog Wednesday in Topsham had injuries severe enough she was flown to the hospital.

Topsham police said the child was being babysat by the dog's owners, unrelated friends of her family, at a residence on Katie Lane.

The dog, a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix, bit the child as she was reportedly petting it, police said. The 5-year-old suffered "severe lacerations to the facial area," and was flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center.

Officers were told the dog did not display any "indication of agitation or aggressive behavior" toward the child, nor toward other children present inside the home at the time. It did not have a history of aggressive behavior.

Police said the owners have cooperated fully with investigation, and that no criminal charges were pending in this "tragic incident."

The dog was taken to Androscoggin Animal Hospital, the same location it is typically taken to for veterinarian services, police said.

Topsham's fire department and animal control officer also responded.