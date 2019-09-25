1. BANGOR MURDER TRIAL CONTINUES

The trial of the man accused of murder in Bangor last year picks up this morning. Opening arguments were held yesterday in the trial of F Daly. He is accused of murdering Israel Lewis of Bangor.

Defense lawyers argued that there is no physical evidence that Daly entered Lewis's apartment on second street.

But a gun was found in Daly's apartment days after the murder.

Police believe that is the murder weapon, but the defense points out that there were no fingerprints on the gun.

2. MEDICAL CONDITION UPDATE OF EXPLOSION VICTIMS

We have an update on the conditions of those still in the hospital after last week's explosion in Farmington.

Captain Scott Baxter remains in serious condition.

Fire Chief Terry Bell's condition is listed as fair.

His brother, Captain Michael Bell, died in last Monday's explosion.

LEAP building manager Larry Lord is in critical condition at Mass General in Boston.



3. CARIBOU NATIVE, DR. JESSICA MEIR, TO LAUNCH TO SPACE

U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir, member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), attends a news conference in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled on Wednesday, Sept 25.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Today is the day Maine astronaut Jessica Meir launches into space for the first time.

Meir will blast off from Kazakhstan just before 10 EST this morning.

It will take the rocket about six hours to reach the international space station. Meir will stay on board the station for more than six months.

4. MASSACHUSETTS BANS ALL VAPING PRODUCTS

All vaping products are banned in Massachusetts.

The state's Public Health Council approved a four-month ban after Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency yesterday.

The move comes with growing concerns about the health effects of vaping products.

There have been at least 9 deaths reported in the U.S. so far.

5. IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY INTO PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCED

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump yesterday.

The inquiry will look into whether the president withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's son.

President Trump denies the accusations and calls the impeachment inquiry a "witch hunt."