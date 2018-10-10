(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa

1. RED SOX WIN ALDS WITH 4-3 WIN OVER YANKEES

The Yankees' season came down to a few inches in the bottom of the 9th inning. Down by one run with two outs and two runners on base, a quick throw to first base from an infield hit was all it took to secure the American League Division Series win for the Red Sox. Boston moves on to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Saturday.

Do you think the Red Sox will make it to the World Series this year? Vote in our PULSE poll!

►Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS

2. JETBLUE TO HALT WINTER FLIGHTS TO MAINE

JetBlue has announced they will only offer flights to the Portland International Airport during the summer months. The removal of winter flights is part of nationwide adjustments by the airline company. The current flight schedule will remain in place until January 7, 2019. Passengers who have already booked JetBlue flights for after January 7 will be contacted by JetBlue to rebook or refund.

►Taking the winters off? JetBlue will no longer fly to Portland Jetport during winter months

3. CHINESE COMPANY TO INVEST $100 MILLION IN RUMFORD MILL

Nine Dragons Paper, a Hong Kong-based paper company, says it will be investing $300 million into its mills in Maine and Wisconsin over the next two years. Company officials announced that the company, which bought the mill in Rumford back in June, will spend more than $100 million at that site alone, constructing a greenfield recycled pulp facility to add to the mill's manufacturing capacity. Governor LePage says that money could create 50 new jobs.

►Sale of Rumford mill to ND Paper is a done deal

4. MAINE STUDENTS WORKING TOWARD ENERGY SOLUTION FOR MAINE ISLAND

Students from a Maine high school and university are joining forces to research what it will take for an entire island to go off the power grid. This is because Goat Island is soon going to lose its power. The island is running on "borrowed time," as an underground cable is beginning to break. It would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair the cable. Students at Kennebunk High School and University of New England say solar, wind, and tidal energies are likely solutions. They are all earning college credit for a new course called Gulf of Maine Studies

►Students seek solar, wind, tidal energies to power a Maine island

5. U.N. AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY TO LEAVE POST AT END OF THE YEAR

In a surprise announcement, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is leaving her post at the end of the year. Haley and President Trump were together in the Oval Office for the announcement yesterday. Neither provided an explanation for the departure.

►Nikki Haley resigns, will leave UN ambassador post at the end of the year

© NEWS CENTER Maine