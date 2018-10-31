(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. RED SOX WORLD SERIES PARADE TODAY IN BOSTON

The Red Sox will ride duckboats through downtown Boston today as hundred of thousands of people come out to help celebrate the team's World Series win. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday to claim their first World Series title since 2013. We will have full coverage of the event when it begins at 11 a.m., and tune into the show this morning for a preview from our team in Boston.

2. BANGOR, PORTLAND HOLDS VIGILS FOR PITTSBURGH SHOOTING VICTIMS

It's been less than a week since the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people, and communities in Maine are coming together to honor the lives lost. Hundreds of people showed up at the Portland and Bangor vigils, all calling for unity and maintaining a sense of community.

3. WELL-KNOWN MAINE TV JOURNALIST DIES

Long-time Maine TV journalist Doug Rafferty has died. He worked at WGME-TV for 21 years, and was co-anchor of channel 13's evening news broadcasts for 16 of those years. WGME reports that Rafferty and his wife were in Hawaii to visit their daughter, and that he died eight hours after arriving. He was 66 years old. The station says the cause of death has not yet been determined.

4. TRUMP HITS THE ROAD AFTER PAYING RESPECTS IN PITTSBURGH

After paying his respects Tuesday at the site of last week's deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, President Trump switches back to full-on campaign mode later today in Florida. It's the start of a six-day, 11-campaign rally blitz, where immigration will be one of the major topics as the president faces criticism for both vowing to end birthright citizenship via executive order, and for ordering thousands of troops to the border this week to stop a migrant caravan.

5. NEW STUDY SHOWS HOW MILLENNIALS FEEL ABOUT CURRENT POLITICAL CLIMATE

A study conducted by NBC News and GenForward, a survey associated with the University of Chicago, shows that 59 percent of millennials disapprove of the way President Trump is handling his presidency, while 25 percent approve. 54 percent of millennials disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, compared to 14 percent who approve. Meanwhile, 51 percent of millennials think the democratic party cares about people like them, while 47 percent don't think that. For the the GOP, 30 percent of millennials think that party cares about people like them, while 68 percent think the opposite.

