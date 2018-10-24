(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. MAN CHARGED IN STATE THEATRE STABBING

Joseph Lewis of Portland was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault for a stabbing at a concert in Portland. The event at the State Theatre ended early on Sunday night as people were evacuated out of the venue after a man from the town of Norway was found stabbed. Lewis is expected in court today, and the man who was injured is expected to recover.

2. MISSING LOBSTERMAN FOUND DEAD

Search crews have recovered the body of 51-year-old Scott Chandler of West Jonesport. He was a missing lobsterman found just 200 yards from where he went under water. Chandler was hauling the remainder of his lobster traps for the season around 9:30 yesterday morning off Doyle Island when he ended up in the water. Friends and family say Chandler didn't know how to swim. Authorities say two commercial seaweed harvesters attempted to come to Chandler's aid, but were unable to help him in time.

3. GOVERNOR LEPAGE LEVELS CRITICISM AGAINST JANET MILLS

In the wake of a lawsuit won by Janet Mills brought by Governor LePage, a judge ruled in favor of Mills on Friday. Yesterday, Governor LePage appeared on a radio show, where he called Janet Mills, the democrat candidate for governor, the "Hillary Clinton of Maine."

4. PRESIDENT TRUMP TALKS TAXES, CARAVAN, AND KHASHOGGI

With the midterms fast approaching and several major topics on his mind, President Trump heads back onto the campaign trail today in Wisconsin. The president has continued to speak to his base this week, both on immigration and taxes, all while admitting that no proof exists of Middle-Eastern terrorists hiding in migrant caravans, and that action on middle-income tax cuts can't come next week, but rather after the midterms.

5. RED SOX WIN GAME ONE OF THE WORLD SERIES 8-4.

The Red Sox powered over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 8-4 win in Game 1 of the World Series. Game 2 is tonight at 8. And don't forget, we want to see how you are celebrating Boston's most recent trip to the World Series! Are you dressing up as a player for Halloween? Is your child the biggest Mookie Betts fan around? How many generations or Red Sox fans are in your family? Send us your best pictures and videos on Facebook and Twitter using #RedSoxME. We'll feature your posts in our newscasts!

