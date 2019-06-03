CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MAINE LAWMAKERS LOOKING AT HOW WE ELECT A PRESIDENT

Members of a legislative committee are endorsing a bill that would add Maine to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. If the bill passes, Maine would agree to award its electoral votes to the Presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote -- regardless of who mainers voted for.

2. OLD PORT FESTIVAL WILL SEE ITS LAST YEAR

Portland downtown announced yesterday that 2019's Old Port Festival will be its final year. It started in 1973 as a grassroots art and music festival. It hasn't been announced why they've decided to end the annual celebration. The final festival is on June 9th.

3. SEEKING $75 MILLION FOR LAND AND WATERFRONT CONSERVATION

Several conservation groups, including the Sportsmen's Alliance of Maine and Maine Coast Heritage Trust, have teamed up with legislators to propose new funding for land for Maine's future. voters will soon be able to decide whether they support more funding to go toward protecting land and water access in our state.

4. SOPO STUDENT PULLED FROM SCHOOL FOR THREATS

A student at Mahoney Middle School in South Portland has been removed from school, while he's being investigated for allegedly making threats to the school and other students. The threats were allegedly made by the 8th grader last Thursday, but it wasn't until the weekend that an email was sent out explaining to parents what was happening.

5. JANET MILLS TAPS MAPLE TREE AT BLAINE HOUSE

To kick off Maine's maple season, for the first time as governor, Janet Mills tapped the big maple tree in the side yard of the Blaine house yesterday.