1.NORTH YARMOUTH WOMAN STILL MISSING

The search is still on for Kristin Westra, 47, a woman missing from North Yarmouth since Sunday night. She was last seen at her family home on Lufkin Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office . More than 50 people from the Maine State Police, Cumberland County Sheriffs Department, Maine Game Wardens, Civil Air Patrol and trained volunteers are looking for her. Anybody with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's office.

2. JAMES MCBRIDE SENTENCED FOR KILLING PASSENGER IN CAR ACCIDENT

James McBride, the man accused of causing a car accident that killed his passenger, is going to prison.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and driving drunk when he crashed his car in Hudson in May. The passenger, Mark Allard, died in the crash, and another person was seriously injured. The judge sentenced him to 10 years with all but three-and-a-half years suspended.

3. DRIVER INJURED IN CRASHES SECONDS APART

State Police say Abdirahman Mohamed crashed his car into the guardrail at Exit 36 in Saco yesterday morning. His Prius came to rest on the highway, and was then hit by a tractor trailer driven by Mark Pierce of Standish. Pierce wasn't hurt. The force of the crash pushed the truck's cab up onto the Prius, pinning Mohamed inside. It took a while to lift the truck off of the car and to cut Mohamed free.

4. TOP SENATE REPUBLICAN AIMS FOR FRIDAY VOTE ON KAVANAUGH

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is pushing for a vote on Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court by the end of week. This comes as the FBI is still investigating Kavanaugh's past as related to various sexual misconduct claims. Meanwhile, text messages obtained by NBC News suggests Kavanaugh knew about a claim by his second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, and tried to do damage control before it went public. This contradicts what Kavanaugh told senators last week.

5. PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY FOR UPCOMING MAINE BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

March 2020 is the 200th anniversary of Maine becoming a state. Yesterday, the Maine Bicentennial Commission introduced the new logo and website for the celebration, and announced the first big event will be July 26 of next year. That date marks the 200th anniversary of the actual vote in the state to separate from Massachusetts. Organizers say there will be a lot more information added to the website between now and then, and a lot more events scheduled. The celebration will look at Maine’s past and future, and at the remarkable people who have built the state.

