(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

1. THREATENING LETTER ACTUALLY ADDRESSED TO SEN. COLLINS' HUSBAND

A letter mailed to Senator Susan Collins' home in Bangor claimed to contain risin, a highly dangerous poison. Tom Daffron was home at the time, and he says the letter was actually addressed to him. When he opened the letter earlier this week, the house was quarantined, but Daffron and Collins were cleared to spend the night. Multiple agencies are investigating, including the FBI. Officials do not have a suspect yet.

►Letter delivered to Sen. Collins' Bangor home claimed to contain ricin

2. ST. LAWRENCE ALUMNI, FACULTY SIGN CAMPAIGN TO RESCIND COLLINS' DEGREE

Senator Susan Collins faces more backlash in the wake of her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A campaign signed by 1,800 faculty and alumni demands her honorary degree from St. Lawrence University be rescinded. The doctorate in Humane Letters was awarded last year in the wake of her vote to protect the Affordable Care Act. The school says it does not have plans to remove the honorary degree.

According to a letter addressed to the university president, the campaign wants to rescind the degree "in support of truth and for all victims of sexual assault and violence," and that Collins' confirmation vote lacked "the integrity and commitment to justice that we expect from the St. Lawrence body."

3. POWER RESTORED TO MOST MAINERS FOLLOWING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF OUTAGES

Most customers have power back this morning after yesterday's intense wind and rain. Central Maine Power alone reached about 95,000 customers without power. That number is down this morning to about 7,000. Emera Maine also reported about 11,000 customers without power yesterday, and almost all of those folks have power back. CMP reportedly called in help from Connecticut and New York to help repair downed lines. They say anybody who doesn't have power this morning can certainly expect it back sometime today.

►CMP responds to PUC order, includes plan to stabilize rates

4. SEC. OF STATE MIKE POMPEO MEETS WITH SAUDI CROWN PRINCE, HEADS TO TURKEY

President Trump says the global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been a rush to judgment. The President told the Associated Press it's another case of "guilty until proven innocent," and is continuing to stand by Saudi Arabian leaders despite mounting evidence against them and growing outcry from Democratic and Republican lawmakers. This comes as the Secretary of State heads to Turkey to continue his fact finding mission.

►Will oil prices rise in the wake of the missing Saudi journalist case?

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa

5. RED SOX WIN GAME THREE OF ALCS IN 8-2 WIN OVER ASTROS

The Red Sox finish off their scoring last night with a bang, as Jackie Bradley Jr. launches a grand slam to secure Boston's 8-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Game 4 is tonight at 8:30. The Red Sox lead the series 2-1.

►Red Sox pull away with JBJ's late grand slam, take 2-1 ALCS lead over Astros

© NEWS CENTER Maine