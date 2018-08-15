(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day, and join us on the Morning Report for a reveal of the new Maine Mariners' mascot!

1. FORMER STUDENT THREATENS TO ASSAULT CENTRAL MAINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Darren Lilly, 23, was arrested after Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Deputies learned that Lilly was in possession of firearms and threatened to shoot up Central Maine Community College. When deputies spoke with Lilly, he admitted to having guns but denied making any threats to the school. Police seized two guns from his car, one in a violin case, and several more from his house, including a sawed-off shotgun. Lilly is out on a $1,000 bail with "strict conditions" to stay out of Auburn and not have any firearms. Central Maine Community College President Scott Knapp says the school is taking every precaution to make sure the campus is safe, including paying for extra police protection.

2. MEDICAL EXAMINER DETERMINES CAUSE OF DEATH FOR UMAINE FOOTBALL PLAYER

The state medical examiner says a heart condition caused the death of UMaine football player Darius Minor during a workout a few weeks ago. The report says Minor died of acute aortic dissection and a build-up of fluid around the heart. Aortic dissection is a weakening of the walls of the aorta, which then forces them to separate. Minor had just finished a light workout when he complained of being dizzy when he collapsed and died.

3. CMP LAWSUIT TO ALLEGE FRAUD

A new class action lawsuit against Central Maine Power is expected to be filed today, accusing the electric utility of fraud. According to an attorney associated with the matter, the impending suit alleges CMP trained service personnel to tell customers they are at fault for high bills, and that the power company did nothing wrong. The complaint claims the power company told their customers explanations such as the cold snap caused their furnace to run more, bad wiring in their house, and even that their kids are playing too many video games. The plaintiffs intend to seek "excessively charged" amounts from CMP as well as punitive damages for the alleged fraud perpetrated on Maine citizens.

4. YORK REPAIRS HIT SNAG DUE TO NO APPLICATION

Repairs to the sidewalk, road and sea wall are underway in York because of a storm back in March. A new step-design wall, partly made of granite, is replacing the old section built in the 1950s.

The town manager says it will change the way waves are reflected and it will improve the public space.

But now, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection says the town never received approval to build. The town was under the impression it did not need it following a 2015 agreement, but has since applied for an after-the-fact permit. The Maine DEP says it has until August 22nd to review the application, and once complete it will have 90 days to issue a permit.

5. MAINE MAN HAILED A HERO

The Seattle Fire Department is calling Westbrook native Jason Maxwell a hero after he rescued a man from the water. The rescue happened on Monday morning, and Maxwell says he thought the man was someone he worked with. The Seattle Fire Department plans to recognize Maxwell, to thank him for his quick actions.

