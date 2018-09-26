(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. LOBSTER BOAT CAPTAIN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER

A lobster boat captain charged with manslaughter has pleaded guilty in federal court. Christopher Hutchinson’s two crew members were killed when his vessel went down, and now he faces four years in prison. Prosecutors said he had been using alcohol and drugs when he took his boat out in 2014 and it flipped in heavy waves. Tomas Hammond and Tyler Sawyer died on the trip and Hutchinson was charged with manslaughter. Hutchinson's attorney says he believes the plea agreement will bring the case to an "appropriate resolution."

2. MAINE SECRETARY OF STATE CONFIDENT ABOUT VOTER TURNOUT

Maine's secretary of state says voters are expected to turn out in droves for the 2018 midterm elections. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap believes that the open election for Maine governor will play a big role. He projects that 65 percent of eligible voters, not just registered voters, will cast a ballot. Since 2002, voter turnout in gubernatorial elections has always been above 50 percent, and hit its peak in 2014 at more than 59 percent. Secretary Dunlap says the state is constantly developing its technology and has safeguards in place to prevent any meddling in these elections. He says both sides of the aisle are energized and attentive to the election, in part because of the 2016 presidential election.

3. JUDGE SENTENCES BILL COSBY TO 3-10 YEARS IN PRISON

A Pennsylvania judge has sentenced Bill Cosby after the former comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. Cosby will be in prison for 3-10 years, and has been labeled by the judge as a sexually violent person, and he'll have to get treatment and counseling for the rest of his life.

4. DONALD TRUMP SPEAKS AT UNITED NATIONS

During his speech during at the United Nations, President Trump told the world that he rejects globalism and international dictates. Instead, he asserted what he calls the "doctrine of patriotism." The president's second address to the United Nations General Assembly included warnings to a variety of international actors, including Iran, Syrian dictator Assad, and the oil-producing nations of OPEC - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. President Trump said the days of America offering foreign aid to countries who don't support U.S. interests are over, as is subsidizing the bulk of their defense.

5. DUNKIN DONUTS TO CHANGE NAME

It's the end of an era for Dunkin Donuts. The company is renaming itself "Dunkin'" to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks. The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores. The name change will eventually be adopted by international stores. The chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme that the company has used since 1973.

