(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. MISSING: NORTH YARMOUTH WOMAN, 47, LAST SEEN SEPT. 30

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman from North Yarmouth, last seen Sunday, Sept. 30. Kristin Westra, 47, was last seen Sunday night at her family home on Lufkin Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

2. PORTLAND APPROVES POT MORATORIUM

The Portland City Council has approved a moratorium on applications for medical marijuana business operations. The moratorium affects medical marijuana testing, manufacturing, and retail applications from now until Dec.13.

3. U.S. REACHES TRADE DEAL WITH MEXICO AND CANADA

On Monday, President Trump announced that the U.S. has reached a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. If approved, the pact would replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which President Trump has continually criticized.

4. OBAMA ENDORSES DEMOCRAT JARED GOLDEN

Former President Barack Obama is endorsing Democrat Jared Golden in his race for Maine's 2nd District congressional seat against incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Obama also endorsed 11 other Maine House and Senate candidates.

5. MAINE GETS FINAL REAL ID WAIVER

Mainers have been given their last waiver for using current drivers licenses and ID cards to board planes and to access federal facilities, but it won't last forever; just two more years.

the Department of Homeland Security has issued the State of Maine its final waiver for REAL ID Act compliance, which allows federal agencies to continue to accept regular driver's licenses and identification cards from Maine through Oct. 1, 2020.

