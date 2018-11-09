(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. GOVERNOR LEPAGE TO DENY MEDICAID APPLICATIONS

Some Mainers are already trying to sign up for Medicaid under the expansion approved by voters, but Gov. LePage says he'll deny applications for aid until lawmakers provide funding that meets his terms. LePage told The Associated Press that everything would be "fine" if lawmakers provide the funding. His administration was ordered by the courts to submit a Medicaid expansion plan to the federal government, which did so last week. But the governor attached a letter asking the the federal government to reject the plan because there is no funding mechanism in place to cover the state's share of costs.

2. GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES MEET IN LEWISTON FOR EVENT

The four candidates for governor made their first joint appearance at a gathering of the Lewiston- Auburn Chamber of Commerce. Republican Shawn Moody, Democrat Janet Mills, and independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron focused on growing Maine's workforce, recruiting and training new and younger workers, and improving schools and skills programs to keep more of Maine's young people living and working here. They say Maine needs to attract more legal immigrants to help address workforce shortages. They also talked about the broader problem of generational poverty in Maine.

3. HOLDEN JOINS OTHER MAINE TOWNS IN OPTING OUT OF RECYCLING PROGRAM

Holden is the latest small town in Maine to do away with their recycling program due to a rise in costs. Holden's town manager says in June, the town was paying $20 per ton to dispose of recycling. In July, the prices went up to $140 a ton, which the town manager says they do not have the budget to cover. The town manager says one of the reasons behind the rising costs is China's decision to stop accepting plastic waste from the United States, causing towns to pay more to dispose of recycling. Holden isn't the first town to make this move. Eddington, Orrington, and Dedham have also stopped their recycling programs.

4. BRUNSWICK AIRPORT TO GET UPGRADE

The Brunswick Executive Airport is getting more than $6 million from the federal government for some upgrades, including a new aircraft hanger. Senator Susan Collins made the announcement yesterday. The airport currently has large hangers from back when the Navy operated it, and those large hangers are not suitable for smaller planes. Construction on the new hanger will begin next year. A new perimeter fence, meanwhile, will deter wildlife, and the airport's drainage will also be improved.

5. 17TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 9/11 ATTACKS

Today marks 17 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. We want to hear from you about your experiences on that day. Head to our Facebook post and comment on what you were doing and how you were feeling on that day.

