1. CONFIRMATION HEARINGS FOR BRETT KAVANAUGH TO BEGIN TODAY

All eyes will be on capitol hill as the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee gets underway. The Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off several days of hearings today, where 53-year-old Brett Kavanaugh will be questioned about the conservative views he defended over 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals. Democrats are expected to make the case that Kavanaugh would overturn abortion rights and limit gun control. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he'll replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired earlier this summer.

2. EQUAL PAY RALLY IN PORTLAND

People marched on Portland's Longfellow Square in the name of sick pay yesterday. The 'Keep Portland Healthy' coalition celebrated it's first birthday with a rally. 100 people showed up with signs, urging the City Council to approve paid sick days for all Portland workers. Organizers estimate 19-thousand workers in the city do not get paid sick days. On September 11th, the Health and Human Services Committee will meet to review the sick day ordinance.

3. "ANY DEER PERMIT" LOTTERY BEGINS FRIDAY

Maine's "any deer permit" lottery is this Friday.The deadline to enter was last month. The "any deer" permit allows the hunting of male and female deer. The state will give out more than 84,000 of these permits this year, an increase of 28 percent over last year. Expanded archery season on deer begins this Saturday, and firearms season begins at the end of October.

4. PORTLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TO LAUNCH MAJOR REVIEW

The Portland School District, which covers 19 schools with more than 7,000 students, is launching a major review of facilities in an effort to reduce budget costs. The review may suggest closing or redistricting some schools. The plan is due in January ahead of the 2019-2020 school year. A public hearing on the project will be held tonight at 6 p.m.

5. NIKE FEATURES COLIN KAEPERNICK IN NEW "JUST DO IT" AD

It's been 30 years since Nike debuted their "Just Do It" campaign, and now to mark that anniversary, they've chosen Colin Kaepernick as the new face of that campaign. Kaepernick is the former NFL quarterback who is suing the league for allegedly colluding to keep him from playing after he says he protested racial injustice in August 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem. The new Nike ad features Kaepernick and the message "believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." Nike’s vice president of brand for North America said in a statement to ESPN that "we believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward."

