(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

Today is Election Day! Visit our Election Day guide for everything you need to know about today's elections, issues, and voting information.

1. GOVERNOR LEPAGE STUMPS FOR SHAWN MOODY, ERIC BRAKEY

Governor LePage is throwing his support to Republican candidates. LePage was at the State House yesterday to voice his support for State Senate candidate Eric Brakey, who is running against incumbent Senator Angus King. Governor LePage also said republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody, who campaigned with first lady Ann LePage in Bangor yesterday, is a great employer who has done well and earned the respect of Mainers.

►Florida, teaching job could be Gov. LePage's future

2. COMPANIES OFFER DISCOUNTS ON RIDES TO VOTING PLACES

Local and national transportation companies are working to make it easier for people to get a ride to the polls today. Uber announced their "Uber Drives the Vote"initiative, which includes giving rides to early voters, and $10 off a single ride to the polls today. Lyft is offering a 50 percent promo for folks getting to the polls, and the Greater Portland Metro bus service is offering free fares to voting places.

►Here's how to hail a cheap ride to the polls on Election Day

Hill Street Studios

3. VOTER TURNOUT EXPECTED TO BE RECORD-HIGH

According to a new national poll by ABC News and the Washington Post, 80 percent of registered voters said they are certain they're going to vote today, or have already cast a ballot using early voting or an absentee ballot. That's compared to 65-percent who said that four years ago.

4. DOG BREEDERS IN COURT TODAY

Kyle and Diane Enman of Brunswick, two dog breeders charged with cruelty to animals, are set to appear in court today for an arraignment. 44 dogs and one bird were taken away after they were found living in unsanitary conditions without proper shelter, food, or medical attention.

►44 dogs seized from breeder in Brunswick, couple issued animal cruelty summons

5. CAR ROLLS OFF FERRY

Officials will work this morning to pull a car out of Sebago Lake after it plunged off a docked Frye Island ferry. Multiple crews responded to Frye Island at around 8 p.m. to a report of a car driving off the end of the ferry that was in the process of loading cars to bring back to the mainland. Officials tell us that Dennis Feeney of Westbrook drove his 2016 Mercedes onto the ferry, but failed to put the car in park.

The car went into the water with two dogs inside. They did not make it out. Feeney was transported to Mercy Hospital. His condition is not known.

►Man survives car's plunge off Frye Island ferry into Sebago

© NEWS CENTER Maine