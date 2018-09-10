(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. DEBATE WITH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES HEATS UP

The candidates running for Maine's 2nd Congressional District met in a Voice of the Voter candidate forum on Monday night, with incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin sparring with democratic challenger Jared Golden. Poliquin slammed Golden for being a ‘radical socialist,' using the line from one his campaign ads over and over again. The biggest issue of the night was access to health care, with Hoar and Golden calling out Poliquin for ‘voting against’ the Affordable Care Act.

2. SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING BLUE HILL WOMAN LAST SEEN IN JULY

The search continues for a missing Blue Hill woman, last seen in late July. Despite it being months since her disappearance, friends, family, and the Blue Hill community are coming out now to search for Jessica Grindle. According to Grindle's cousin, Alicia Pearson, who is also organizing the search parties, Friday's search turned up some items which may have belonged to Grindle. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Hall.

3. REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS MAKE KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION AN ELECTION ISSUE

The ceremonial swearing in of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was marked by an apology from President Trump, who noted the "pain and suffering" Kavanaugh's family endured throughout the confirmation process. Kavanaugh himself said his focus is on being "the best justice I can be," and that there was "no bitterness" as a result of the controversy. Meanwhile, Senator Mitch McConnell says the confirmation "fired up" the GOP base, something he calls a "good impact" leading up to the midterms.

4. THE BUSH FAMILY CELEBRATES SECRET WEDDING IN MAINE

Former First Daughter Barbara Bush married screenwriter Craig Coyne in a secret ceremony in Kennebunkport over the weekend. In attendance was both former presidents, former First Lady Laura Bush, and the bride's sister, Jenna Bush. Barbara and Craig plan to reside in New York City.

5. RED SOX TAKE THE LEAD IN THE ALDS WITH 16-1 ROUT OF YANKEES

The Red Sox take the fight to the Yankees in New York, and they came ready to score. Boston ended up routing the Yankees with a 16-1 win. Boston's Brock Holt hit for the cycle, the first player in MLB history to do so in the post-season. The Yankees pitching staff hope to forget last night, as they ended the night with backup catcher Austin Romine on the mound trying to close the game. The two teams face each other tonight for Game 4.

