1. FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATES MEET IN FORUM

The three candidates for the 1st Congressional District met for a forum hosted by NEWS CENTER Maine. The candidates are incumbent Democrat Chellie Pingree, Independent Marty Grohman, and Republican Mark Holbrook. Among the topics of debate were President Trump's best accomplishments and worst failures, as well as Maine's economy and immigration reform. Click the link below to watch the entire forum.

2. POLICE SEARCH FOR STATE THEATRE STABBING SUSPECT

A concert at the State Theatre in Portland ended early on Sunday night as people were evacuated out of the venue after a man from the town of Norway was found stabbed. The suspect is still on the loose, but police say he is a white male between 28-33 years old and is between 5'8'' and 5'11'' with an average build and short black hair.

3. NEW POLL SHOWS MILLS EDGING OUT MOODY IN RACE FOR GOVERNOR

The first publicly released poll in more than a month shows Democrat Janet Mills leading the race for Maine's next Governor. The survey of 500 likely voters was conducted in the first week of October. In early September, a poll showed Janet Mills and Shawn Moody basically even in the race for Governor.

The new poll by Pan Atlantic Research of Portland shows Mills with an eight percent lead over Moody. The independents, Terry Hayes and Alan Caron, had about ten percent combined.

4. PRESIDENT TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA RALLY AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

With the midterm election just two weeks away, both parties are bringing out heavy hitters to rally voters. Last night President Trump was in Houston, Texas to help his once rival Republican Ted Cruz, the man candidate Trump called "Lyin' Ted." And while the President intensified the GOP campaign to frame the November 6th election as a battle over immigration, targeting the migrant caravan, former President Barack Obama was in Nevada blasting Republicans and the Trump administration, saying Democrats need to vote to restore decency in government.

5. GAME ONE OF THE WORLD SERIES TONIGHT, SHOW US YOUR RED SOX PICTURES!

World Series mania begins tonight at 8 p.m., with the Boston Red Sox facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox last won the World Series in 2013, while the Dodgers last won theirs in 1988.

