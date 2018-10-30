(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. ALAN CARON DROPS OUT OF MAINE GUBERNATORIAL RACE

After admitting he doesn't have enough support to win the election for governor, independent candidate Alan Caron announced he will drop out of the race. Caron opted to endorse democrat Janet Mills for governor. Caron said Mills shares many of his views on the need for changes to boost jobs, education and the economy.

2. CUMBERLAND COUNTY D.A. NOMINEE DROPS OUT OF RACE

Jon Gale, the Democratic nominee for District Attorney in Cumberland County, is withdrawing from the race. The chairman of the Maine Democratic Party yesterday called upon Gale to quit over reports of sexual misconduct when Gale worked for the insurance company Unum.

In a press release, Gale admitted that he had engaged in extra-marital affairs, and that the revelations have put a strain on his family. Gale's withdrawal leaves just independent candidate Jonathan Sahrbeck in the running for Cumberland County District Attorney.

3. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATES MEET FOR FORUM

The candidates for U.S. Senate - incumbent independent Angus King, republican Eric Brakey, and democrat Zak Ringelstein - met at NEWS CENTER Maine for a forum on a variety of topics, including healthcare, the economy, and climate change. Click the link below to watch the full debate.

4. RECENT EVENTS PLAY BIG ROLE IN UPCOMING MIDTERMS

The congressional balance of power will be up for grabs when voters hit the polls one week from today, and recent major events could factor heavily in their minds: pipe bombs mailed to Trump critics, a deadly mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue, and thousands of U.S. troops being deployed to prevent a migrant caravan from entering the country. The president is sharpening his tone and weaving these events into his midterm attacks on Democrats, as he and the White House blame the media for the country's turbulent political climate.

5. PATRIOTS BEAT BILLS WITH SOLID 25-6 WIN

The Patriots picked up a win against the Buffalo Bills, but the game was pretty slow; the Patriots got their first touchdown in the fourth quarter after getting six field goals in the first three quarters. Pats are now 6-2 in the season. They play the Chicago Bears next Sunday at 1 p.m.

