1. TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL TURNS DEADLY AS IT SLAMS INTO SOUTHEAST U.S.

Tropical Storm Michael, a storm on par with Hurricanes Katrina and Andrew, is hitting the Gulf Coast and moving inland. President Trump says FEMA is in position and ready to help. As of this morning, Michael has claimed two lives: an 11-year-old girl in Georgia, and a Florida man, both of whom killed by fallen trees.

2. CHINESE COMPANY BUYS OLD TOWN MILL

ND Paper, the Chinese company that just announced a $111 million expansion at the Rumford Paper Mill, also plans to buy the former mill in Old Town. The property, which recently has been called Old Town Fuel and Fiber, has been idle for three years. The company reportedly plans to invest in updates and changes to the facility and start up operations early next year, to the benefit of about 100 jobs.

3. MAINE MAN KILLED IN NEW YORK LIMO CRASH

We know now that one of the victims of the limousine crash in upstate New York on Saturday was from Maine. Michael Ukaj was not only helping celebrate the birthday of one of the four sisters in the limousine, but he was also celebrating his own birthday. He had just turned 34. His mother, Mary Ashton of Winterport, posted a message on Monday saying that Michael was an inspiration to his family for joining the Marine Corps. She thanked him for his combat service and for being her son.

4. $20 MILLION MAINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BEING BUILT WITHOUT STATE FUNDS

Work is underway on a new elementary school in Brunswick. The $20 million project is being funded entirely by local dollars, which means Brunswick joins the few communities in Maine that have opted to build schools without state funding. The school will hold more than 600 students, and will be built at the site of the former Jordan Acres School which closed seven years ago. The expected opening date is in 2020.

5. MAINE MARINE PATROL GETS UPGRADED BOAT

The newest addition to the Maine Marine Patrol fleet,"The Impact," made its public debut yesterday morning at the Coast Guard Station in South Portland. At 31 feet long, it's an upgrade in size and speed over the vessel that previously served the area. The Marine Patrol will use the boat primarily to help enforce fisheries regulations, but if the need arises, it's also equipped to assist with homeland security operations. The process to acquire the boat began two years ago, but it was only finalized with the help of funding from two grants.

