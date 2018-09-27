(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. KAVANAUGH-FORD SENATE HEARING TODAY, THIRD ACCUSER COMES FORWARD

A third accuser has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. This accuser, Julie Swetnick, claims that in 1981 or 1982, Kavanaugh and others would spike drinks at house parties so that girls would "lose their inhibitions and their ability to say no." Swetnick claims she was a victim of this. Kavanaugh denies these allegations, calling them "ridiculous" and "from the Twilight Zone."

The hearing involving the first woman to allege misconduct against Kavanaugh, Doctor Christine Blasey Ford, is today starting at 10 a.m. You can watch the hearing on NEWS CENTER Maine, online on our website, or on our Facebook page.

2. PINE TREE ACADEMY TEACHER CHARGED WITH SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT

A 37-year-old teacher is behind bars for allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old student. Police arrested Derek Michael Boyce last Friday, and charged him with one count of gross sexual assault. Boyce was a teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, which is a Seventh-day Adventist school for grades K–12. According to court documents obtained by the Sun Journal, Boyce told police his relationship with the girl began after she sustained a sports injury and had been depressed. He told police the relationship started in May, and turned sexual in July. Boyce told police the sexual contact was always consensual and no drugs nor alcohol were involved. He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 bail with further restrictions prohibiting contact with the victim, her family, or anyone under 18 years of age.

3. CLEAN ENERGY ADVOCATES DEBUT "ENERGY PATHWAY FOR MAINE"

In Portland, eight businesses and non-profit groups debuted a plan called the "Energy Pathway for Maine." It advocates having the state become much more aggressive in adopting modern clean energy technologies. The supporting groups say it will be good for the state's economy and help fight climate change. The LePage Administration has not been a supporter of wind or solar power or other renewables, but the groups backing the new strategic plan are hoping the election will change that. A leader of that group said they do not currently plan to endorse any candidates for office, but hope the Pathway Plan will influence those running for office.

4. INCREASED SQUIRREL POPULATION CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR FARMERS

Biologists think an abundance of acorns helped more squirrels to survive the winter, meaning there is more squirrels than usual scurrying around. Maine farmers say the surge in squirrels causes a large portion of pumpkin and apple crops to be wasted. For example, Randall Orchards in Standish is letting a squirrel hunter help them. The Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick has been inundated with orphaned squirrels, stretching their resources and volunteers. They are caring for 50 squirrels now and have treated hundreds this year.

5. RED SOX SPLIT DOUBLE HEADER WITH ORIOLES, 35 RUNS IN TOTAL

The Red Sox split a double header with the Orioles. The first game was a high-scoring success for Boston. The first inning alone saw five runs scored, setting the tone for the entire game. Final score was 19-3. However, the second game saw Boston fighting a more motivated Orioles. Final score for that second game was 10-3. Boston is now 107 and 52, and they start their last regular season games - against the Yankees - on Friday.

