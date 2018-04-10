(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1.HUSBAND OF KRISTIN WESTRA SPEAKS OUT

The husband of Kristin Westra, the woman from North Yarmouth who has been missing since Sunday night, is speaking out about her disappearance. He says he doesn't understand what happened to his wife, or why she would simply leave the house in the middle of the night without her keys, phone, wallet, or car. Authorities have been searching around the Westra's North Yarmouth home. Kristin's co-teacher Tammy Hoidel says Kristen was the "kindest person" she knows, and that she misses her friend.

2. MAINE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT PORTLAND DEBATE

At a gubernatorial debate at the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce, Republican candidate for Governor Shawn Moody fired back at Democratic TV ads that say he would be bad for education. Those ads use a clip of Moody from a candidate forum in January, where they were asked if schools are adequately funded. Moody said they are "over funded," and further stated schools need to be more efficient and effective. The Democratic Governor's Association has been attacking Moody for this comment. Moody says the audio clip in the ad lacks context, and that he wants school funding targeted more to classrooms than administration. Democrat Janet Mills did not comment on the attack ads directly but said she wants more funding for schools. The four candidates also talked about education, workforce development, and creating jobs

3. SEN. COLLINS CRITICIZES PRESIDENT TRUMP'S RALLY COMMENTS

Senator Susan Collins, seen as a potential swing vote in the Supreme Court confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, voiced her disapproval of President Trump seemingly mocking Kavanaugh accuser Doctor Christine Blasey Ford at his recent rally in Mississippi. The senator said the comments were "just plain wrong."

4. FBI TO RELEASE KAVANAUGH BACKGROUND REPORT THIS MORNING

U.S. senators are expected to review the FBI report into the accusations brought against Judge Brett Kavanaugh this morning. According to a senior senate official, republicans will spend one hour with the report from 8-9 a.m., then democrats will have an hour with the report. The White House says there is no reason why the FBI's findings should not allow Kavanaugh to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

5. RED SOX PLAY YANKEES IN POSTSEASON

The Red Sox are playing the Yankees in the AL Division Series. This comes after the Yankees win a wild-card game against the Oakland A's 7-2. Both the Yankees and the Red Sox finished their regular season with amazing records; more than 100 wins each. The Red Sox went 10-9 against the Yankees this year. This will be the first time since 2004 that the Yankees and Red Sox play each other in the postseason. The AL Division Series begins tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Fenway Park.

