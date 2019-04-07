CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. YOUR JULY 4TH FORECAST IS LOOKING GORGEOUS

2. VICTIMS OF DEADLY MOTORCYCLE CRASH HONORED

The motorcycle community is continuing to honor the victims of the crash in New Hampshire that killed seven people a few weeks ago. This weekend, there will be a memorial ride in New Hampshire. The route is still being finalized, but organizers are expecting thousands of riders to join.

3. NEW LEADS IN WHO VANDALIZED SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC FIELD

Scarborough police say they have a new lead in the vandalism case at the Mitchell Sports Complex turf field. Surveillance video shows a car driving recklessly across the field, but police are still looking for help. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.

4. PRESIDENT TRUMP'S JULY 4TH EVENT

President Trump's "Salute to America" event in Washington today won't come cheap. According to the Pentagon, $2.5 million was diverted from the National Parks budget. The event will include a tank, plus flyovers by Air Force One and F-35 fighter jets.

5. WHERE TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS TONIGHT