1. FOUR GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES MEET IN FORUM

The four candidates for governor - Independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes, Democrat Janet Mills, and Republican Shawn Moody - met on stage for a forum hosted by NEWS CENTER Maine and the Maine Chamber of Commerce. The forum was largely friendly until some tension arose following a question about government transparency, with Janet Mills criticizing Shawn Moody for not releasing his personal income tax return. Moody defended that by saying those taxes included his business, and that he didn't want to "compromise a coworker-owned company."

2. UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE TEACHER BARRED FROM TEACHING

The University of Southern Maine has barred a professor from teaching after she organized a one-credit course for students to travel to Washington to protest during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. University president Glenn Cummings said in a statement yesterday that Dr. Susan Feiner set up what the president called "an unauthorized class that advanced her personal political agenda." Feiner had told NEWS CENTER Maine that students on either side of the issue were welcome to join in on the trip to witness the historic proceedings.

3. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO WILL SPEAK WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP ABOUT JOURNALIST'S DISAPPEARANCE

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is back in the United States this morning after trips to Saudi Arabia and Turkey to investigate the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. This morning, Pompeo will meet with President Trump, who says he's looking forward to hearing a full report including whether there are tapes that might shed light on what happened to Khashoggi. Experts say it could be up to Congress to find answers, but some on Capitol Hill are questioning if the Saudis should face major retribution even if they were involved. Meanwhile the Washington Post publishes a previously unpublished column written by Khashoggi about the need for a free press.

4. DON MCGAHN OUT AS WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL

White House officials say counsel Don McGahn has left the Trump Administration.

Two White House officials confirmed to NBC News that yesterday was Don McGahn's last day after reports surfaced about his departure from the White House. McGahn's exit comes a day after President Trump told the Associated Press in an interview that Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone is to serve as his next White House counsel. McGahn was tapped by then-President-Elect Donald Trump during the transition in November of 2016. In August, President Trump tweeted that McGahn would be leaving his post in the fall after the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

5. RED SOX WIN GAME FOUR OF ALCS IN DRAMATIC FASHION

Andrew Benintendi is on top of the world this morning after he made the final play in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The game came down to the bottom of the 9th with the Astros needed three runs to win. They had the bases loaded with two outs, and a hit to left field was narrowly caught by a diving Benintendi. Game Five, possibly the last game if the Astros lose, is set for tonight at 8 p.m.

