1. EXPLOSIVE PACKAGES MAILED TO CLINTONS, OBAMA, CNN, GEORGE SOROS

Between Monday and Wednesday, suspicious packages were mailed to prominent Democrats and CNN's offices in New York City. No one was injured, and no package was detonated. Police confirm that every package contained a rudimentary explosive device. Officials are treating these packages as if they are related, but that is not confirmed.

2. MAINE DISTRICT ATTORNEY CANDIDATE FACES TWO ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Two women are accusing Seth Carey, the Republican running for district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, of abuse. After a former client accused him of sexual abuse and misconduct, his law license was suspended. A hearing next month could result in Carey being disbarred in Maine. A second woman filed a protection from abuse order against him, claiming he harassed and followed her after they broke up. Carey is denying the allegations and has made prosecuting false accusers part of his platform.

3. CUMBERLAND COUNTY CORRECTIONS OFFICER ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Officer Davis Glazener, a Cumberland County corrections officer, has been arrested on drug trafficking charges. Authorities say drugs were seized from Glazener's home. He has been a corrections officer for two years. Glazener was arrested Tuesday night, was not granted bail, and is in the York County Jail.

4. OLD TOWN MILL BEGINS OFFICIAL START TO REOPENING

A mill in Old Town is getting a new life, thanks to the China-based company ND Paper. The new owners, along with elected officials, toured the facility as an official start to the project. Old Town leaders say they discussed with the new owners their commitment and the future of the mill.

The mill will provide more than 100 jobs. The hope is to keep Mainers in Maine and hire students from right down the road. The mill is set to reopen early next year.

5. RED SOX WIN GAME TWO OF THE WORLD SERIES 4-2.

The Red Sox powered over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-2 win in Game 2 of the World Series. Game 3 is tonight at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles. And don't forget, we want to see how you are celebrating Boston's most recent trip to the World Series! Are you dressing up as a player for Halloween? Is your child the biggest Mookie Betts fan around? How many generations or Red Sox fans are in your family? Send us your best pictures and videos on Facebook and Twitter using #RedSoxME. We'll feature your posts in our newscasts!

