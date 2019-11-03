CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. WARMING UP WINTER/SLIPPERY MORNING COMMUTE

We are springing to some spring temperatures this week. The highs will climb up to 50 degrees by mid-week. Todd Gutner said today will be mild and feel great. Expect lots of snow to melt.

2. TRUMP TO RELEASE U.S. BUDGET FOR 2020

President Trump answers questions from members of the press following a video call to service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard stationed worldwide in the Oval Office at the White House December 25, 2018.

Zach Gibson-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is expected to release his 2020 budget Monday and it includes a hefty request for money to build his border wall.

A senior administration official confirms Trump will ask Congress for $8.6 Billion to build the wall with Mexico.

The House refused Trump's last request which led to a 35-day long government shut down.

3. U.S. BACKS SYRIA IN ATTACK ON ISIS

AP News

The U.S. backed force Syrian democratic forces fighting ISIS have resumed their attack on the last area held by the extremists.

A spokesman for the Kurdish-led force said the deadline for ISIS to surrender had ended and the attack would begin.

Thousands of civilians had already left Baghouz, the last village held by ISIS in Syria.

Under the cover of heavy coalition bombing on March first and second, S-D-F forces advanced on the besieged camp.

His left a corridor for residents to evacuate.

Following that operation, thousands of residents and many fighters evacuated Baghouz over the next four days.

4. U.S. WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM FILE GENDER DISCRIMINATION SUIT

AP News

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit on Friday against their employer--- The U.S. Soccer Federation. The players said they want to see changes to working conditions and pay. The women's team said the men's teams get more money than they do.

5. WOMAN SEEKING SELFIE ATTACKED BY JAGUAR AT ZOO

AP Getty

A woman is recovering after being attacked by a Jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend. Officials said the woman, who's in her 30's, attempted to take a selfie near the fence of the Jaguar enclosure. That's when the animal reached out and attacked her arm. They said the Jaguar was never out of its enclosure. The zoo also said the animal will not be euthanized in response to the incident. Officials said the woman's injuries are not life-threatening.