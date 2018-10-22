(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. STATE THEATRE IN PORTLAND EVACUATED AFTER MAN IS INJURED

Police say about 1,900 people were escorted out of the State Theatre last night after police received a call about a man being injured during a Dirty Heads concert. The concert started at 8 p.m., and the call to police came about 11 p.m. The man was transported to Maine Medical Center, but police aren't releasing his name, or the extent of his non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, but police should release more information later this morning.

2. SENATOR COLLINS SPEAKS OUT AFTER MAN IS ARRESTED FOR THREATENING HER

Senator Susan Collins is speaking out following the arrest of Ronald Derisi of Smithtown, New York. He is charged with making violent threats against Sen. Collins and Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Both senators were highly involved in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh. Sen. Collins says that she has been asked by law enforcement to not talk about the specific charges in this incident, but that she extends her "deep appreciation" for the professionalism and response of the federal, state, and local law enforcement to threats made against her, her family, and her staff.

3. HOLLIS MAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER STANDOFF

Michael Gagne of Hollis was arrested after a brief standoff with police in Scarborough. A woman called police saying a man had assaulted her, and while she was able to escape, there was a loaded shotgun in the house. Police heard someone yelling in the woods nearby, and that's where they found Gagne. Police arrested him without incident. He is charged with domestic assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug possession.

4. SAUDIS CLAIM CROWN PRINCE DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT DEADLY MEETING

Saudi Arabia denies the Crown Prince had knowledge - or any involvement - in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Some U.S. lawmakers aren't buying that explanation, through, and they call for President Trump to issue a swift response. Some Republicans say canceling the arms deal with Saudi Arabia could cost American companies billions of dollars. President Trump is expected to release more information on Tuesday.

5. PATRIOTS WIN AGAINST BEARS 38-31

The Patriots bring their season record to 5-3 as they notched a win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. This is the Patriots' first road win of the season.

