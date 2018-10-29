(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. ARMED SUBWAY ROBBER STILL ON THE LOOSE

A suspect in a robbery at the Standish Subway is still on the loose this morning. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say the person entered the store and demanded money from the worker. They threatened to use a weapon, but no weapon was shown. If you have information, you are asked to call police.

2. HONOR FLIGHT MAINE VETERANS RETURN HOME TO MASSIVE CROWD

Nearly 50 veterans who participated in Honor Flight Maine returned home yesterday to a packed airport. The veterans were flown to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated in honor of them. Many considered it a bonding experience with both their fellow veterans, and their family members.

3. MAIL BOMBER IN COURT TODAY

Cesar Sayoc, the man who allegedly sent explosive devices to democratic leaders and CNN, will appear in court for the first time today. Five of the 12 improvised devices Sayoc allegedly sent were recovered in the southern district in New York, so he is expected to be prosecuted in that state. He faces 48 years in prison.

4. FALLOUT AFTER PITTSBURGH SHOOTING CONTINUES

The political fallout continues after a week of deadly hate-fuelled crimes across the United States. President Trump is taking a few days off the campaign trail but is getting back on Twitter to attack some of his detractors. While some Democrats have been quick to blame the President's rhetoric for inciting political violence, his supporters are defending him, saying the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead had himself criticized the President Trump in the past. The President says he plans to visit Pittsburgh after that attack, but has so far not said when.

5. RED SOX WIN WORLD SERIES IN GAME FIVE IN LOS ANGELES.

The Red Sox finished an historic season with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers to claim the World Series title. Pitcher David Price gave up only one run in seven innings, and pitched 1-2-3 innings in the fourth, fifth, six, and seventh. Steve Pearce, who had two runs last night, earned the World Series MVP title.

