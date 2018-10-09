(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. NOKOMIS HIGH SCHOOL MIGHT CHANGE NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOT IMAGERY

A multi-million dollar deal to combine a couple Maine schools will result in a big change to a high school in Newport. The superintendent overseeing the $53 million construction project to combine Nokomis Regional High School and three middle schools in that area says the high school's Native American name will stay, but the image associated with its mascot will probably not. Superintendent Mike Hammer said it's likely that the mascot will no longer feature Native American imagery, but rather a newer version of the term "warrior." That will leave Skowhegan Area High School, with its nickname, "Indians," as the last school in Maine using Native American imagery. The new school facility is expected to open next August.

2. SUSPECT IN POLICE SHOOTOUT STARTS TRIAL TODAY

A man accused of attempted murder following a shootout with police is set to go to trial today. Scott Bubar of Brunswick faces charges of attempted murder and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon after his involvement in a shootout with a Kennebec County sheriff's deputy at a mobile home in Belgrade in May of 2017. Bubar's father, Roger Bubar, was shot and killed during the incident. Scott Bubar sustained gunshot wounds as well. Last month, Bubar pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Bubar's trial is expected to last through the week, and he has waived his right to a jury.

3. WOODFORDS CORNER COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION EARLY

A large railroad construction projects is complete and Woodfords Corner on Forest Avenue is back open. On Friday, Pan Am shut down the popular corner to start rebuilding the crossing there.

It was supposed to be reopen at 3 a.m today, but a Maine Department of Transportation spokesman confirmed that the work was complete around 7 p.m last night.

4. POLICE LOOKING FOR PHARMACY ROBBERY SUSPECT

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in Augusta. Officials say a 20-30-year-old white male with a beard approached the pharmacy on Memorial Circle with a written threat directed to the pharmacist. The suspected robber got away with narcotics and fled on foot. No weapon was used. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Augusta police department at 207-626-2370.

5. "BLUE LIVES MATTER" SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT DEDICATED TO CORPORAL COLE

Law enforcement from across Maine came together in Sidney for the annual "Blue Lives Matter" softball tournament. The 5TH annual tournament was dedicated for the first time in memory of Corporal Eugene Cole, who was killed in the line of duty back in April. A dozen law enforcement departments came out to play ball, including deputies with the Somerset County Sheriff's department, who worked with CORPORAL Cole. They say the whole state came out in support of their department after Corporal Cole was gunned down, and they wish law enforcement nationwide saw that kind of support in their communities. Getting a home run in yesterday’s tournament cost you $5, with all of the proceeds going directly to Corporal Cole's family.

