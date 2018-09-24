(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. DR. FORD TO TESTIFY ON THURSDAY, ANOTHER WOMAN ACCUSES KAVANAUGH

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who is accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault back when they were in high school, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Kavanaugh denies this allegation. Meanwhile, another woman, Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh, is claiming Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while at Yale. Kavanaugh denies these allegations, as well.

2. JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN TRIAL OF PRIEST ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in Cumberland County for the trial of James Talbot.

He is accused of sexually abusing more than a dozen children as a teacher and priest in Maine and in Massachusetts. One charge accuses Talbot of abusing a nine-year-old boy multiple times while he was a visiting priest at Saint Jude Church in Freeport. In 2005, Talbot pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in Massachusetts and served six years in prison. Last December, he pleaded not guilty to the assault charges he faces here in Maine and is currently free after posting a $50,000 bond.

3. SENATOR ANGUS KING TO INTRODUCE CIVICS ACT

Independent Sen. Angus king is working with Oklahoma republican Sen. Jim Inhofe to introduce the Constitution Education is Valuable in Community Schools Act, or CIVICS Act for short. The two senators say the legislation would piggyback on the American history and civics education program, which creates grants for schools to improve the quality of American history and other subjects they teach. Right now, schools getting those grants are not required to teach about the Constitution or Bill of Rights. King says the CIVICS Act would require grant recipients to teach about the Constitution.

4. RESTAURANT THAT GOT LOBSTERS HIGH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Inspectors are investigating Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound after the news broke that its owner, Charlotte Gill, used pot to help calm the lobsters down before boiling them, to try to help them feel less pain. The restaurant in Southwest Harbor remains open but has stopped allowing customers to request meat from lobsters sedated with marijuana. Gill is a state-licensed medical marijuana caregiver. She says she started offering "smoked" lobster meat recently and hopes to resume sales by mid-October. Maine Department of Health and Human Services Spokeswoman Emily Spencer wouldn't say whether the state has asked Gill to halt such sales.

5. PATRIOTS LOSE TO DETROIT LIONS 26-10

The New England Patriots lose to the Detroit Lions in NFL week three by 26-10. The Patriots came in looking to rebound after a 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia came in looking for his first NFL win versus Bill Belichick.

